Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 90.05 against US dollar

Mon, 08 December 2025
23:37
The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 90.05 against the US dollar on Monday, as elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments.

Forex traders said multiple pressures, such as sustained importer demand for the American currency, foreign fund outflows from equities, and lingering uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, are keeping investor sentiment fragile.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.07, then gave up ground and fell to an intra-day low of 90.26 against the US dollar, down 31 paise from its previous close.

At the end of the trade on Monday, the rupee settled at 90.05 against the greenback, down 10 paise over its previous close.  -- PTI

