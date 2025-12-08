Rahul Gandhi to initiate debate on election reforms in LS

23:44

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will initiate the debate on election reforms in the Lower House on Tuesday.





The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Parliament since the monsoon session, but the government suggested having a debate on election reforms, citing that the Election Commission was an independent, autonomous and constitutional body.





The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to field senior leaders Nishikant Dubey, P P Chaudhary, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Sanjay Jaiswal in the debate which will take place over two days.





Besides Gandhi, the Congress is expected to field K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Jawed, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi and Jothimani in the debate. -- PTI