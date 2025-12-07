HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two minors killed in celebratory firing during wedding festivities in UP

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
11:17
image
Two minors have been killed when a firearm went off during pre-wedding celebrations at a village here, police said on Sunday. 

The firing took place in Umai Asadnagar village in Etah district on Saturday night, they said. 

According to the police, the celebrations were on, with music playing and people dancing, when gunshots were heard. 

Twelve-year-old Suhail, son of Asuddin, died on the spot while 17-year-old Shahkhad, son of Munna Khan, was critically injured. 

Family members rushed both the boys to a community health centre in Aliganj, where doctors declared Suhail dead. 

Shahkhad, who was referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment, later succumbed to his injuries, police said. 

Additional superintendent of police Shwetambh Pandey visited the spot and conducted an inspection. 

"Initial findings suggest that the incident may be linked to celebratory firing. The exact cause and those responsible will be confirmed only after investigation," the ASP said. He added that people present at the event are being questioned. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked
LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked

Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, including three women and 20 men.

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

DGCA show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over disruptions
DGCA show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over disruptions

The aviation regulator stated that the "primary cause" of the disruptions was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet the revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the newly implemented Flight Duty...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO