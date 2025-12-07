Terrorist hideout busted in Doda, SLR seized

21:41

A terrorist hideout was busted in a dense forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, leading to the recovery of a rifle and ammunition on Sunday, officials said.



The operation was jointly conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area of Bhallara in Thathri, officials added.



They further informed that a self-loading rifle, its two magazines and 20 rounds were recovered from a hideout deep inside the forest during the operation, which was underway when the last reports were received.



However, no one has been arrested in connection with the recovery, so far, officials added. -- PTI