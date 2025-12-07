HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ten militants arrested in Manipur

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
11:23
File image of a search operation in Manipur./ANI Photo
File image of a search operation in Manipur./ANI Photo
Security forces have arrested 10 militants belonging to different proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion in Manipur, a police statement said on Sunday.

The arrests were made in Thoubal, Kakching and Imphal West districts over the last couple of days.

An active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Koireng) outfit was arrested from Minuthong in Imphal West district on Friday.

The insurgent, identified as Hijam Marjit Singh (51), was involved in extorting truck drivers plying the Imphal-Dimapur Road. 

Another cadre of the outfit was also arrested from Laiphrakpam Mamang in Thoubal district the same day.

Security forces arrested two cadres of the banned KCP (Apunba) outfit from Yairipok Wangkhem area in Thoubal district on Friday. 

They were identified as Konsam Anao Singh (26) and Khoirom Langamba Meitei (27). 

An SMG carbine with two empty magazines were seized from their possession, the statement added.

Police arrested two active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) outfit from Sekmaijin Khoidum in Kakching district on Friday.

One cadre of PREPAK was arrested from Tera Urak check-point on Saturday, while another cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was arrested from Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak in Imphal West district on Saturday.                 

Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (Apunba) from Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West district on Saturday, while one cadre of KCP (Taibanganba) was arrested from Kakching Lamkhai in Kakching district on Thursday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! 'Criminal failure': Rahul Gandhi slams Goa govt
LIVE! 'Criminal failure': Rahul Gandhi slams Goa govt

Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, including three women and 20 men.

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

DGCA show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over disruptions
DGCA show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over disruptions

The aviation regulator stated that the "primary cause" of the disruptions was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet the revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the newly implemented Flight Duty...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO