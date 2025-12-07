HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir to organise Quran recital by 1 lakh people

Sun, 07 December 2025
14:59
Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Sunday said he will organise a Quran recital in February by 1 lakh people, even as a collective of monks conducted a function of Bhagavad Gita chanting by 5 lakh voices.

Kabir, who laid the foundation for a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district on Saturday, said he will treat all participants with a feast of meat and rice.

"I will organise a recital of the holy Quran by one lakh people in February," he announced to reporters at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

"Thereafter, the work for the construction of Babri Masjid will commence," Kabir said.

The Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions, organised the 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices) at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Kabir chose December 6, the anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, to lay the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district in a polarised West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls due early next year.  -- PTI

