HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Step by step, we are getting back: IndiGo CEO

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
20:07
image
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday said the airline will be operating around 1,650 flights on Sunday and 'step by step, we are getting back'.

In the last few days, hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. The country's largest airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, on Saturday operated about 1,500 flights compared to little over 700 on Friday.

Elbers, in an internal video message to the staff, said the airline's On Time Performance (OTP) is expected to be 75 per cent on Sunday.

"Today, we have realised further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights," he said.

The video message was from the airline's operational control centre.

"We have been able to execute the cancellations at an earlier stage so that the customers do not show up at the airport in case their flights are cancelled," the CEO said.

According to IndiGo, 137 out of 138 destinations are in operation on December 7. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Step by step, we are getting back: IndiGo CEO
LIVE! Step by step, we are getting back: IndiGo CEO

Survivor says fireworks inside Goa nightclub caused fire
Survivor says fireworks inside Goa nightclub caused fire

A survivor recounts the chaotic scene at a Goa nightclub fire that resulted in 25 deaths, citing fireworks and a stampede as contributing factors.

Goa nightclub fire: Owners booked; sarpanch held
Goa nightclub fire: Owners booked; sarpanch held

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, its manager, and event organisers after a devastating fire claimed 25 lives and detained the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa...

IndiGo refunds Rs 610 cr, returns 3,000 bags: Govt
IndiGo refunds Rs 610 cr, returns 3,000 bags: Govt

IndiGo has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers after recent flight disruptions, according to the government.

'Could have done much more' during Op Sindoor: Rajnath
'Could have done much more' during Op Sindoor: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds the armed forces' restrained response during Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting coordination and improved connectivity in border areas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO