Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of each deceased in Goa fire mishap

08:32

Ambulances at the spot where fire broke out in Goa/ANI Photo





The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).





In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."





Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening."





In an X post, the PM said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."





At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot.





The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa.