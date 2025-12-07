HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lakhs of devotees likely to turn up for mega Gita recital in Kolkata

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
10:32
image
Lakhs of devotees are likely to converge at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday for a mega Bhagavad Gita recital, which organisers claim will draw up to five lakh participants. 

Senior BJP leaders and prominent religious figures of the state may also participate in the event. 

Christened 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices), the programme is being organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions. 

It is being projected as the largest collective recital of the Gita ever attempted in the state and possibly in the country. 

Organisers said the programme seeks to invoke West Bengal's spiritual heritage and promote social harmony through scripture. 

"In a climate of division, spiritual practice can restore calm and direction," said Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, adding that thousands of Gita enthusiasts from across the state have already pledged participation. 

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for crowd regulation, security and emergency medical services amid expectations of an unprecedented turnout. 

Three large stages have been erected at the sprawling venue, and security has been intensified across central Kolkata to manage what is expected to be one of the largest religious congregations in the state in recent years. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked
LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked

Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, including three women and 20 men.

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists
Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists

DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO