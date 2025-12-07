Lakhs of devotees likely to turn up for mega Gita recital in Kolkata

10:32





Senior BJP leaders and prominent religious figures of the state may also participate in the event.





Christened 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices), the programme is being organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions.





It is being projected as the largest collective recital of the Gita ever attempted in the state and possibly in the country.





Organisers said the programme seeks to invoke West Bengal's spiritual heritage and promote social harmony through scripture.





"In a climate of division, spiritual practice can restore calm and direction," said Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, adding that thousands of Gita enthusiasts from across the state have already pledged participation.





Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for crowd regulation, security and emergency medical services amid expectations of an unprecedented turnout.





Three large stages have been erected at the sprawling venue, and security has been intensified across central Kolkata to manage what is expected to be one of the largest religious congregations in the state in recent years. -- PTI

Lakhs of devotees are likely to converge at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday for a mega Bhagavad Gita recital, which organisers claim will draw up to five lakh participants.