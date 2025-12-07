Indian Railways runs special trains amid IndiGo flights chaos

10:40





Railway public relations officer Ajay Solanki said that they are adding extra coaches to regular trains in order to facilitate passengers.





He requested the passengers to take advantage of these services and reach the station earlier to board the train.





"Considering the needs of the passengers, the Western Railways have decided to run special trains. Sabarmati-Delhi special train will be run on 7th and 9th December at 10.55 PM and will reach Delhi the next day at 3.15 PM... Another train, Sabarmati-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, will start on 7th December at 5.30 AM and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 11 PM."





He appealed to the passengers to take advantage of these services.





"We will also add extra coaches to the trains to the regular trains- an AC 3-tier coach will be added to Ahmedabad-Thawe junction; 2nd Class AC coach will be added to Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express; sleeper coach will be added to Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express," the railway official said. -- ANI

The Western Railway zone of Indian Railways is running multiple special trains amid the IndiGo flight cancellations.