HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian Railways runs special trains amid IndiGo flights chaos

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
10:40
image
The Western Railway zone of Indian Railways is running multiple special trains amid the IndiGo flight cancellations.

Railway public relations officer Ajay Solanki said that they are adding extra coaches to regular trains in order to facilitate passengers. 

He requested the passengers to take advantage of these services and reach the station earlier to board the train.

"Considering the needs of the passengers, the Western Railways have decided to run special trains. Sabarmati-Delhi special train will be run on 7th and 9th December at 10.55 PM and will reach Delhi the next day at 3.15 PM... Another train, Sabarmati-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, will start on 7th December at 5.30 AM and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 11 PM."

He appealed to the passengers to take advantage of these services.

"We will also add extra coaches to the trains to the regular trains- an AC 3-tier coach will be added to Ahmedabad-Thawe junction; 2nd Class AC coach will be added to Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express; sleeper coach will be added to Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express," the railway official said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked
LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked

Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, including three women and 20 men.

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists
Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists

DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO