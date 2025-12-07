HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goa tragedy: Fire erupted on dance floor, says eyewitness

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
08:56
image
At least 100 persons were on the dance floor of a nightclub in North Goa when a fire broke out there, and in an attempt to escape, some of them ran downstairs to its kitchen where they got trapped along with the staff, according to an eyewitness.

While the state police said the blaze occurred at the nightclub due to a cylinder blast after midnight on Sunday, some of the eyewitnesses claimed the fire started on the club's first floor, where tourists were dancing. 

At least 23 persons were killed in the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, a popular party venue at Arpora village, located 25 km from the state capital Panaji, police said. 

Most of the dead were the club's kitchen workers, and included three women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. 

There were "three to four tourists' among those killed, he added. "There was a sudden commotion as the flames started erupting. We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames," Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, told PTI at Arpora in the wee hours of Sunday. 

The nightclub was jam-packed as it was the weekend, and at least 100 persons were on the dance floor, she said. 

Shaikh said that after the blaze erupted, some of the tourists started running downstairs and, in the melee, went to the kitchen located on the ground floor. 

"They (tourists) got trapped there along with other staff. Many managed to run out of the club,' she added. In no time, the entire club was engulfed in the fire. 

"There was a temporary construction made up of palm leaves which easily caught fire," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
LIVE! Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists
Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists

DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier,...

Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo reacts
Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo reacts

The airline announced that it will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15 and will offer a waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling requests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO