Goa nightclub blaze: 3 senior government officials suspended

Sun, 07 December 2025
Three senior officials of the Goa government, including the then Director of Panchayat, were suspended on Sunday in connection with the nightclub fire tragedy for their role in allowing the facility to start operations in 2023, a senior officer said.

A massive fire tore through the nightclub late Saturday night, claiming 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members.

The suspended officials include Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, who was then Director of Panchayat, Dr Shamila Monteiro, who was then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and Raghuvir Bagkar, then Secretary of Village Panchayat Arpora-Nagoa.

They are held responsible for giving permission to 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora to start its operations in 2023, a senior officer said.

Police questioned Roshan Redkar, the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa Panchayat, who had issued a trade licence to the club.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

25 killed as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror
25 killed as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror

A jampacked nightclub in North Goa turned into a death trap around midnight as a massive fire tore through it, claiming 25 lives and bringing to the fore illegalities along with the laxity of government officials in enforcing rules.

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Goa nightclub fire: 3 cooks from Jharkhand among dead
Goa nightclub fire: 3 cooks from Jharkhand among dead

Three young men from Jharkhand had migrated to Goa a year ago to earn a better living for their families back home and started working as cooks in 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in north Goa.

IndiGo refunds Rs 610 cr, returns 3,000 bags: Govt
IndiGo refunds Rs 610 cr, returns 3,000 bags: Govt

IndiGo has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers after recent flight disruptions, according to the government.

IndiGo Crisis: 'Well-Orchestrated To Pressure Govt'
IndiGo Crisis: 'Well-Orchestrated To Pressure Govt'

'Where rostering systems are automated and duty time software interfaces directly with DGCA, the assertion that they suddenly discovered crew shortages is simply implausible.''If adequate crew planning hasn't materialised within 12 to 24...

