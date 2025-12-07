HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, nightclub owner GM booked

Sun, 07 December 2025
10:46
The nightclub where a fire broke out killing 25 in Goa./ANI Photo
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire at a nightclub which claimed 25 lives. 

Speaking to PTI, Sawant said an FIR has been lodged against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub and they would be arrested. 

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. 

The popular party venue at Arpora village, located around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year. 

CM Sawant, in a post on X, said, "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and six have been injured." 

"All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility," he said. 

Speaking to PTI, Sawant said the police have registered an FIR against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub, and they would be arrested. 

He said this is the first time that such an incident has happened in Goa. A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, the customers could not move out, the CM said. -- PTI

