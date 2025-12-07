Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

09:41

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo/ANI Photo





The BJP MLA expressed his grief, saying, "I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement."





Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.





He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.Earlier, during his visit to the incident site, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow. -- ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 23 people, including three women and 20 men.