HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
09:41
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 23 people, including three women and 20 men.

The BJP MLA expressed his grief, saying, "I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.Earlier, during his visit to the incident site, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
LIVE! Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists
Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists

DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier,...

Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo reacts
Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo reacts

The airline announced that it will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15 and will offer a waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling requests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO