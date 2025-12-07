HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
16:25
image
At least half-a-dozen landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said. 

The fire broke out in the Balakote forest along the zero line around 10 am, detonating about six landmines in the anti-infiltration obstacle system, the officials said.

There was no report of any damage in the explosions, they said.

The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into this side from across the border.

The fire was still raging and efforts were on to douse the flames, the officials said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Airfare caps should be in force till...: Chidambaram
LIVE! Airfare caps should be in force till...: Chidambaram

25 die as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror
25 die as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster
Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster

A look at some of the deadliest nightclub fires that have occurred around the world in the past decade, highlighting the causes and consequences of these tragic events.

IndiGo cancels 650 flights on Sunday, operates 1,650
IndiGo cancels 650 flights on Sunday, operates 1,650

IndiGo is operating 1,650 flights of its 2,300 daily domestic and international flights on Sunday, and 650 remain cancelled for the day, amid the airline's operations gradually stabilising after massive disruptions in the last five days,...

Modi to open 10-hour debate on Vande Mataram in LS
Modi to open 10-hour debate on Vande Mataram in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha on Monday, which is expected to bring to light several important and previously unknown facets about the national song.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO