Flight ops likely to stabilise by Dec 10: IndiGo

Sun, 07 December 2025
IndiGo on Sunday said it is on track to stabilise its network by December 10, reporting significant improvements in flight operations following days of large-scale disruptions, which led to flight delays and cancellations, leaving passengers facing significant inconvenience, with some stranded at the airport for hours.

In a statement, the airline spokesperson said that flight cancellations have reduced, on-time performance has risen sharply, and customer support processes are being strengthened to handle pending issues.

The airline also revised its stabilisation outlook, stating that it now has 'growing confidence' that normal operations will be restored by December 10, earlier than the previously communicated timeline of December 10 to December 15.

According to the statement, IndiGo has been implementing 'further significant and sustained improvements' across its network since Saturday and confirmed it is operating over 1,650 flights today, up from around 1,500 yesterday.

It further stated that their On-Time Performance (OTP) has also improved to 75 per cent, up from roughly 30 per cent the day before.

'Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network. The first step to this was taken yesterday; today next steps have been taken on this with lesser cancellations and a higher On Time Performance,' the statement read.

The carrier added that cancellations were initiated earlier in the day, enabling quicker communication with passengers and refund and luggage-related processes are also 'in full action' for both direct and indirect bookings.

IndiGo further urged passengers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport and provided online links for status and refund updates.

"We deeply regret the immense inconvenience this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to all our customers," the statement added.  -- ANI

