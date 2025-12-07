HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Sun, 07 December 2025
11:20
Five persons were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Sunday, the police said. 

The accident occurred near Patratoli village under Duldula police station limits in the wee hours when the victims were heading towards Jashpur, a police official said. 

The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed. 

All five occupants of the car died on the spot, he said. 

After the incident, some villagers rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police. 

The Duldula police, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the mangled vehicle and sent them to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem, the official said. -- PTI

