Fire breaks out in a warehouse in Mumbai's Nagpada

Sun, 07 December 2025
09:28
A fire broke out on Saturday in a warehouse located in the Nagpada area of Mumbai, causing significant damage.

Dinesh, father of the warehouse owner, said, "This godown was here for 1-1.5 years. There must be a minimum loss of Rs 5 to 7 lakhs. We have no idea how the fire broke out. The fire brigade worked very quickly."

The city fire department rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. 

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, on November 28, a massive fire broke out at Shree Rajlaxmi Commercial Complex in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, Thane district.

The officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far. 

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Bapu Sonwane said the fire department reached the site shortly after receiving information about the blaze and began evacuating nearby residential areas as a precaution.

"We received information around 8 pm that a fire had broken out. We saw that a huge fire had broken out on the second floor when we reached it. There is a residential area nearby. We evacuated that area. We are working to put out the fire," Sonwane said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
LIVE! Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists
Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists

DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier,...

Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo reacts
Govt's big order on refund, rescheduling fees; IndiGo reacts

The airline announced that it will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15 and will offer a waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling requests.

