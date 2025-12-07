Fire breaks out in a warehouse in Mumbai's Nagpada

09:28





Dinesh, father of the warehouse owner, said, "This godown was here for 1-1.5 years. There must be a minimum loss of Rs 5 to 7 lakhs. We have no idea how the fire broke out. The fire brigade worked very quickly."





The city fire department rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.





An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.





Meanwhile, on November 28, a massive fire broke out at Shree Rajlaxmi Commercial Complex in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi, Thane district.





The officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far.





Speaking to ANI, fire officer Bapu Sonwane said the fire department reached the site shortly after receiving information about the blaze and began evacuating nearby residential areas as a precaution.





"We received information around 8 pm that a fire had broken out. We saw that a huge fire had broken out on the second floor when we reached it. There is a residential area nearby. We evacuated that area. We are working to put out the fire," Sonwane said. -- ANI

A fire broke out on Saturday in a warehouse located in the Nagpada area of Mumbai, causing significant damage.