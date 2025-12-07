HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt arrested in cheating case

Sun, 07 December 2025
21:06
The Udaipur police on Sunday arrested popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt from Mumbai in a Rs 30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan, an official said.

Rajasthan police will apply for transit remand in Bandra court on Monday, the Mumbai police official added.

Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore, the official added.

Two persons have been arrested in the case earlier, he said.

"Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of Rs 200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official said.   -- PTI

