Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Nepal

10:23





In a post on X, NCS noted that the earthquake occurred at 8:13 AM at a depth of 5 kilometres.





"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 07/12/2025 08:13:04 IST, Lat: 29.59 N, Long: 80.83 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS said.





Earlier on November 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Nepal.





The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.





In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/11/2025 11:54:03 IST, Lat: 29.34 N, Long: 81.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."





On November 6, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the region at a depth of 10km.





Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.





Nepal is highly earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.





This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. -- ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Nepal on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.