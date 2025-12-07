DGCA show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO over disruptions

10:04

In its notice, the regulatory body on Saturday demanded that the CEO provide an explanation within 24 hours, following a week of widespread cancellations and delays that have left thousands of passengers stranded across India.





The aviation regulator stated that the "primary cause' of the disruptions was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements' to meet the revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme.





The DGCA observed that the breakdown in services reflects "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management", amounting to prima facie non-compliance with the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 (Rule 42A) and relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on duty periods, flight time limitations and prescribed rest periods for crew.





The regulator also pointed out failures in passenger care, noting that the airline did not provide the mandated information or facilities to affected travellers following cancellations, delays and denied boarding, violating CAR provisions regarding passenger rights. -- ANI

