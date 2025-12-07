HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi records 'very poor' air; IMD predicts cold wave

Sun, 07 December 2025
10:56
Delhi recorded "very poor" air quality on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, the Air Quality Index at 10 am stood at 302, with 26 stations across the city reporting "very poor" levels. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cold wave for the day. 

The minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 notches below normal, while the relative humidity in the morning touched 100 per cent. 

The maximum temperature is expected at 22 to 24 degrees Celsius later in the day, the IMD said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked
LIVE! Goa fire: Magisterial probe ordered; owner, GM booked

Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs
Goa fire: BJP MLA calls for safety audit of all clubs

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, including three women and 20 men.

Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa killed 23 people, many of whom were trapped in the kitchen while trying to escape. Fire safety violations are suspected.

Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists
Over 800 IndiGo flights cancelled on day 5 as chaos persists

DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier,...

