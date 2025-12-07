'Deeply pained': President Murmu expresses grief over Goa night club fire

08:36





In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora.





In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."





Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.





He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

