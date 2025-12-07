'Criminal failure': Rahul Gandhi slams Goa govt

12:07

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences over the loss of 25 lives in the Arpora fire tragedy in Goa and called for a 'thorough and transparent' probe in the matter.





The Lok Sabha LoP condemned the state government over the matter, calling it a 'criminal failure' of safety and governance.





In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, 'Deeply pained by the tragic fire in Arpora, Goa that claimed more than 20 lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. This is not just an accident, it is a criminal failure of safety and governance. A thorough, transparent probe must fix accountability and ensure such preventable tragedies don't occur again.'





At least 25 people lost their lives in the late-night blaze on Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.





The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control. -- ANI