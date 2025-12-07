HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cricket coach held for sodomising two minor boys in Varanasi, slapped POCSO Act

Sun, 07 December 2025
11:30
image
A 45-year-old cricket coach has been arrested here for allegedly sodomising two minor boys, the police said on Sunday. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the boys' families, a case was registered against coach Muralilal on Saturday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of law. 

The accused was arrested soon after, the police said. According to Bhelupur additional commissioner of police Gaurav Kumar, the parents reported that the boys, aged 14 and 15, used to train under Murarilal. 

The accused first allegedly assaulted one boy in Lucknow on the pretext of conducting medical tests for Under-14 team selection. 

Later, he assaulted the second boy repeatedly for three days, the ACP said. 

The matter came to light after one of the boys fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital, where he disclosed the incident during a medical examination, officials said. 

They said Murarilal, a divorcee, was arrested in 2021 by Lanka Police for sodomising children by promising to secure them admission in a Central school. -- PTI

