Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore to move SC after bail plea dismissed

With the plea now dismissed, Rathore has decided to approach the Supreme Court for relief.





"The court's decision is above all for me. I respect it. It is obvious that we will move to the Supreme Court for relief. I will go to the Supreme Court for my rights," the singer told ANI.





Rathore said she has been ready to cooperate with the police.





Speaking to ANI, she said, "The police have not yet given me any notice. They are talking about conducting raids everywhere. But they can just call me, and I will give them my location. Or I can directly go to them if needed."





Rathore is facing several complaints linked to alleged indecent remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comments related to the Pahalgam incident.





On Friday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court dismissed her request for anticipatory bail.





The case was registered earlier this year at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow over comments made by Rathore in April.





She has faced multiple FIRs across Uttar Pradesh for similar allegations. -- ANI

