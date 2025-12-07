Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Goa fire, assures ongoing relief efforts

09:30





Shah, in a post on X, called the incident 'deeply painful' while extending his "sincerest condolences" to the families of those who died and wishing a swift recovery to the injured."





The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful.





"The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said. -- ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a major fire incident at a club-cum-restaurant in Goa's Arpora, which claimed over two dozen lives and left at least half a dozen injured.