HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen death case: Assam police to file chargesheet on Dec 12

Sat, 06 December 2025
Share:
16:22
Photograph: ZUBEENsOFFICIAL/Facebook
Photograph: ZUBEENsOFFICIAL/Facebook
Investigation into the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is almost complete, and the charge sheet will be filed on December 12, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."

Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined.

He refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo offers full refunds, waives rescheduling fees
LIVE! IndiGo offers full refunds, waives rescheduling fees

3rd ODI Updates: Kuldeep strikes; SA sink further
3rd ODI Updates: Kuldeep strikes; SA sink further

IndiGo chaos: Govt sets refund deadline, imposes fare caps
IndiGo chaos: Govt sets refund deadline, imposes fare caps

Taking a serious note of the situation, the civil aviation ministry said it has invoked regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

WB: Ex-TMC MLA lays foundation stone for 'Babri-style' mosque
WB: Ex-TMC MLA lays foundation stone for 'Babri-style' mosque

Kabir cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside visiting clerics on the dais as slogans of "Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar" were raised at the venue, where thousands had gathered since morning.

IndiGo Crisis: 'Well-Orchestrated To Pressure Govt'
IndiGo Crisis: 'Well-Orchestrated To Pressure Govt'

'Where rostering systems are automated and duty time software interfaces directly with DGCA, the assertion that they suddenly discovered crew shortages is simply implausible.''If adequate crew planning hasn't materialised within 12 to 24...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO