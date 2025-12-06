Will resign if I have lied with respect to my watch: Shivakumar

08:29





"I have provided correct information about my watches to Lokayukta and all authorities concerned. I will resign today if I have given false information on this. If not, will Narayanaswamy resign?" the DCM asked while speaking to reporters on Friday.





Asked about Narayanaswamy's statement on whether the watch was purchased or stolen, he said, "Narayanaswamy doesn't have experience yet. There must be basic common sense to talk about anything. He should not speak for the sake of publicity. He has to be responsible in his statements. I have given all the details to Lokayukta; he can go and verify."





When reporters asked him about Narayanaswamy raising questions about not disclosing his watches in the affidavits of 2018 and 2023, he said, "What does he know? I have mentioned it even in the 2025 affidavit."





When pointed to his plan of discussing this in the upcoming assembly session, Shivakumar said, "Let him debate this in the Assembly or across the country. I don't have to show any document to him, but I did as he accused me of stealing." -- ANI

