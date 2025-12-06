UP: 'Love jihad' accused booked for threatening woman to drop complaint

13:36

A man accused of 'love jihad' was booked for allegedly threatening a complainant to withdraw the case against him, police here said on Saturday.

The woman approached the Bisrakh police station alleging that the accused, Haroon Khan, used to lure women by concealing his religious identity, sexually assault them, pressure them to convert to Islam, and try to defame them by making videos of the incidents viral, they said.

The woman also alleged that the accused had been jailed earlier on similar charges, the police said.

Bisrakh SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said that the complaint was filed on Friday night, after which a case was registered against Khan.

Several cases have previously been lodged against the accused, he added.

Based on the complaint, a case has also been registered against Raju Khan, Sikandar, Kapil Khan, Sahana Khan, Gudiya, and two unidentified relatives, the officer added. -- PTI