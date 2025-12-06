HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump awarded inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at 2026 World Cup draw ceremony

Sat, 06 December 2025
US President Donald Trump has been given the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington. 

FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump moments before teams were assigned their tournament groups.

FIFA unveiled the new prize last month, describing it as an honour meant "to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and, by doing so, have united people across the world."

President Trump, in his brief speech on Friday, called the award "one of the great honours of my life."

"This is truly one of the great honours of my life, and beyond awards, we saved millions and millions of lives," Trump said. 

He also reiterated his claim of ending many wars, including mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May this year. 

India, however, has consistently denied any third-party involvement.

"The Democratic Republic of the Congo, as an example, over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly...India-Pakistan, so many different wars that we're able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done," he added. -- ANI

