Govt must explain what caused IndiGo crisis: Supriya Sule

Sat, 06 December 2025
15:56
NCP-SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday sought action against IndiGo airline for hundreds of flight cancellations over the past five days that has severely distressed thousands of passengers across the nation.
  
On Saturday, more than 400 IndiGo flights were cancelled at various airports. On Friday, it had cancelled over 1,000 flights from across airports.

"The Union government must take action against IndiGo. Thousands of people have faced difficulties in the last two days. We have raised this issue in Parliament," Sule said.

The Union government must explain the reason behind the airline crisis, she added.

"Such large-scale disruption without any prior information has caused loss of time and crores of rupees. We did not expect this from IndiGo. The Centre must create five more companies like IndiGo and share details in Parliament about why IndiGo's service collapsed and what the solutions are," Sule said. -- PTI

