EC extends SIR schedule by one week for Kerala in view of local polls

Sat, 06 December 2025
The Election Commission of India on Friday decided to extend by one week the SIR schedule for Kerala in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state. 

The local body polls will be held in the state on December 9 and 11 in two phases and the votes will be counted on December 13. 

The commission's order comes after Kerala submitted a request, as permitted by the Supreme Court, to extend the last dates for submission of the enumeration forms and other procedures which are part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. 

The apex court's December 2 order came on a plea moved by Indian Union Muslim League's national general secretary and Kerala MLA P K Kunhalikutty, seeking extension of the SIR schedule in the state. 

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23 as against the earlier date of December 16. 

The final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026 as against the earlier date of February 14, 2026, the commission said. 

The last date for digitisation of the enumeration forms has been extended to December 18. -- PTI

