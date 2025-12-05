Putin visit: Su-30 overhaul, missiles, up for discussion





"The Su-30 second overhaul project proposed to be in partnership with Russia would be to upgrade the capabilities of the Su-30MKIs and bring them to the very latest standards, defence sources told ANI.





The project would include around 100 of the 272 of these planes in the Indian Air Force fleet and would be separate from the indigenous upgrade of the 84 Su-30s that would be done by the Indian agencies like the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, they said.





Another major project for discussion would be the intention to acquire over 300 R-37 air-to-air missiles that can strike targets at over 200 Kms and further strengthen the edge of the Indian Air Force over its adversaries who operate Chinese and American beyond visual range missiles.





The two sides are also expected to discuss the S-400 and S-500 long-range air defence systems that India has been wanting to buy from the Russian side after their huge success in Operation Sindoor. The Indian side would also want the Russian Almaz Antey to deliver the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 at the earliest and as per the agreed timeframe in the next financial year.





The Verba very short-range air defence system is also likely to be taken up for discussion during the meeting between the two sides at the highest levels. The Defence Ministry, led by Rajnath Singh, has been very actively strengthening the arsenal of the defence forces post Operation Sindoor. -- ANI

Defence sources said the two sides, during the meetings, would also discuss the sale of around 280 missiles of the S-400 air defence systems that were successfully used against the Pakistan Air Force fighter jets and spy planes in May this year.