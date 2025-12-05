IndiGo crisis: Railways adds 116 coaches in 37 trains

23:38





"These trains originate from important stations such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jammu Tawi, Patna, Howrah and Chennai, and provide connectivity to several big and small cities," officials said.





They added that these changes will be introduced from the upcoming services of these trains and will continue till the problem persists.





Earlier, the Northern Railway decided to increase 3AC and Chair Car coaches in four premium trains.





Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer, Northern Railway, said that one 3AC coach each in 12425/26 Jammu Rajdhani express and 12424/23 Dibrugarh Rajdhani express have been increased after experiencing a surge in passengers' travel needs.





"Similarly, one AC Chair Car coach each in Chandigarh 12045/46 Shatabdi express and 12030/29 Amritsar Shatabdi express have also been augmented," Upadhyay added. -- PTI

The railway ministry on Friday decided to increase 116 coaches in 37 premium trains for the convenience of travellers in view of the disruption of Indigo airline's flight services.