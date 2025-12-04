HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

YouTuber held for 'defaming' complainant in Kerala Cong MLA rape case

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
22:18
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil/File image
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil/File image
A YouTuber was arrested for allegedly defaming the complainant in the rape case against expelled Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil on social media platforms, police said on Thursday. 

The arrested person is Jerin (39), of Velloor here, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Voice of Malayale,' they said. 

According to the police, Jerin allegedly made extreme derogatory remarks about the complainant on November 30, which were circulated through various social media platforms. 

A URL link containing defamatory content was received by the Wayanad superintendent of police recently, and further probe revealed that the accused was staying within the jurisdiction of the Kottayam Cyber Police. 

Police officials said that the Kottayam Cyber Police registered a case on Wednesday and arrested the accused soon after. 

The police said that 32 cases have been registered across Kerala for defaming the complainant, on whose complaint Mamkootathil was booked. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-Russia ties not aimed against anyone: Putin
LIVE! India-Russia ties not aimed against anyone: Putin

India holds key defence talks with Russia, eyes more S-400
India holds key defence talks with Russia, eyes more S-400

India and Russia are set to expand their defence cooperation, with India expressing interest in procuring additional S-400 missile systems. Discussions took place ahead of the India-Russia annual summit.

Modi-Putin: Hug in airport, ride in car, dinner at 7, LKM
Modi-Putin: Hug in airport, ride in car, dinner at 7, LKM

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit focused on strengthening ties with India, including defense cooperation and trade, amidst a changing geopolitical landscape.

India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal

India and Russia are expected to unveil a major nuclear energy partnership during Vladimir Putin's visit, potentially involving Russian small modular reactors and expanded cooperation as India pushes toward its 100-GW nuclear goal by 2047.

India abstains from UNGA vote on Ukrainian children
India abstains from UNGA vote on Ukrainian children

India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia ensure the return of Ukrainian children. The resolution passed with 91 votes in favor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO