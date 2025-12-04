HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

West will be 'net losers' if...: Jaishankar

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
00:30
image
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned that countries such as the United States and those in Europe could undermine their own interests and end up being "net losers" if they place excessive curbs on immigration and hinder the movement of skilled workers.

Speaking at India's World Annual Conclave 2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jaishankar took a question on the rising political and social backlash against immigration in several nations and argued that the debate is often misplaced."

A lot of these are issues which they have to resolve because, in many cases. 

"The actual crisis has nothing to do with the mobility of the incoming workforce," he said.

He maintained that many of the current concerns in Western nations are linked to policy decisions made over decades rather than the presence of foreign professionals.

"If there are concerns, let us say, in the United States or in Europe, it is because they very consciously and deliberately, over the last two decades, allowed their businesses to relocate. It was their choice and strategy. They have to find ways of fixing it, and many of them are," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of communicating the shared benefits of allowing talent to move freely between countries. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IndiGo cancels over 100 flights, many delayed; DGCA steps in
IndiGo cancels over 100 flights, many delayed; DGCA steps in

Indigo airlines cancelled 13 flights from Hyderabad airport, causing chaos and frustration among passengers. The cancellations were attributed to technology and operational issues.

LIVE! West will be 'net losers' if...: Jaishankar
LIVE! West will be 'net losers' if...: Jaishankar

PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India
PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India

Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad hundreds help India set 359-run target in second ODI

Coldrif syrup maker used industrial-grade materials: ED
Coldrif syrup maker used industrial-grade materials: ED

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has revealed that the manufacturer of Coldrif syrup, linked to the deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, used industrial-grade raw materials without quality checks. The investigation also...

Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit
Su-57 stealth jet, S-400 in focus during Putin's visit

However, these are understood to be exploratory talks, with an agreement unlikely to be formalised during the current visit.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO