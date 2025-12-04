HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Visa On Arrival On Reciprocal Basis In The Works

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
12:44
image
India has started working on providing visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis, where countries that offer the facility to Indian tourists would get the same benefit when tourists from their countries visit India, Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at the CII India Edge event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"We've started work on ways to provide visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis to those countries that provide Indians with visa-on-arrival," he said. 

India offers a visa-on-arrival to passport holders of Japan, South Korea, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates.  Meanwhile, Indian passport holders can obtain a visa-on-arrival in over 35 countries, including Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iran, and several African and Oceania nations.

The minister further stated that the government was equally working on further easing visa processing by reducing the time taken to apply for e-visas, which will also make travel easier for foreign tourists.

According to data from the ministry of tourism, foreign tourist arrivals stood at 5.6 million as of August 2025, below the 6.3 million recorded in the same period last year. The numbers peaked at 10.93 million in 2019 before the pandemic, rebounding to 6.44 million (2022), and to 9.52 million (2023), and 9.95 million (2024). -- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo cancels over 180 flights from 3 major airports
LIVE! IndiGo cancels over 180 flights from 3 major airports

Pilots blame IndiGo's manpower policy for flight delays
Pilots blame IndiGo's manpower policy for flight delays

Pilots' body the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has alleged that IndiGo, despite getting a two-year preparatory window before the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, "inexplicably" adopted a...

Crew crunch, new rules fuel IndiGo chaos
Crew crunch, new rules fuel IndiGo chaos

Delhi on alert for Putin's visit, stay spot under wraps
Delhi on alert for Putin's visit, stay spot under wraps

The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India.

TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'
TMC suspends MLA who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid'

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who had triggered a storm with the proposal to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad district.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO