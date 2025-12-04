Visa On Arrival On Reciprocal Basis In The Works

12:44





"We've started work on ways to provide visa-on-arrival on a reciprocal basis to those countries that provide Indians with visa-on-arrival," he said.





India offers a visa-on-arrival to passport holders of Japan, South Korea, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Indian passport holders can obtain a visa-on-arrival in over 35 countries, including Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iran, and several African and Oceania nations.





The minister further stated that the government was equally working on further easing visa processing by reducing the time taken to apply for e-visas, which will also make travel easier for foreign tourists.





According to data from the ministry of tourism, foreign tourist arrivals stood at 5.6 million as of August 2025, below the 6.3 million recorded in the same period last year. The numbers peaked at 10.93 million in 2019 before the pandemic, rebounding to 6.44 million (2022), and to 9.52 million (2023), and 9.95 million (2024). -- Business Standard

