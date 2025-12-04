HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Urgent commitments ruined: Indigo pax on cancellations

Thu, 04 December 2025
13:01
Pic: Abinaya Vijayaraghavan/Reuters
Passengers faced chaotic scenes at Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, on Thursday, after significant delays in IndiGo flight movements, leading to long queues, confusion and distress among travellers.

According to airport officials, several IndiGo flights were delayed owing to operational issues, adding to congestion at the airport. Visuals from the terminal showed crowds building up as passengers sought updates on their flights. 

Meanwhile, widespread disruptions continued for a second consecutive day at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, where IndiGo flights saw major delays and cancellations, severely affecting passengers. IndiGo's operations at Terminal-1 were hit hardest, with technical issues and crew shortages causing long delays. 

Several travellers were forced to spend the night at the airport due to cascading flight schedule disruptions. Continuous delays led to overcrowding inside Terminal 1. 

Due to limited seating capacity, many passengers sat on the floor, while elderly travellers and families with children struggled to navigate the situation. Sources said the primary cause of the airline's disruption was a shortage of pilots and crew. 

The reimplementation of FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms and reduced crew availability led to flight cancellations and rescheduling, affecting IndiGo operations not only in Bengaluru but across the country. Passengers expressed frustration with the airline's lack of clear communication. Some staged protests near airline counters, alleging they were not provided accurate departure information.

"Our urgent commitments have been ruined due to these delays," said one passenger. Reports indicate that over the past 48 hours, more than 70 flights have been impacted, with security personnel deployed to manage the situation. KIAL spokesperson confirmed the scale of disruptions and said, "Indigo flight cancellations for 04 Dec 2025. Cancellations due to operational reasons. Arrival - 41, Departures - 32." -- PTI

