Follow Rediff on:      
Sushma Swaraj's husband passes away

Thu, 04 December 2025
17:01
Former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal died on Thursday, Delhi BJP said in a statement. He was 73. Kaushal, husband of late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, was the father of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj. 

"We are sorry to inform the sudden demise of former Governor of Mizoram, senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal," the party said in a message. After Kaushal complained of chest pain in the afternoon, he was rushed to AIIMS where doctors declared him dead, a BJP leader said. Kaushal will be cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium, it said. 

Bansuri Swaraj, in an emotional post on X, said that her father's affection, discipline, simplicity, patriotism and immense patience were light of her life which would never diminish. "Your departure has descended upon us as the deepest pain in the heart yet the mind holds on the belief that you are now reunited with mother, in the presence of the almighty and eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life and your legacy, values and blessings will be the bases of my journeys ahead," said the New Delhi BJP MP. -- PTI

