Sudha Murty, Ruchir Joshi among winners at Crossword Book Awards 2025

Thu, 04 December 2025
Writer Ruchir Joshi's "Great Eastern Hotel", Prajakta Koli's debut novel "Too Good To Be True", Mohar Basu's biography on Shah Rukh Khan and bestselling children's author Sudha Murty's "Grandpa's Bag of Stories" were among the winners at the coveted 19th Crossword Book Awards for both jury and popular choice categories. 

The awards ceremony, held at the Lalit Mumbai on Wednesday, honoured distinguished works across fiction, non-fiction, business writing, children's literature and translations. 

The 'Jury Awards' showcased a diverse range of winners. Joshi's "Great Eastern Hotel", a 920-page depiction of 1940s Calcutta, took home the fiction award, while historian Manu S Pillai's "Gods, Guns and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity", acclaimed for its insightful exploration of Hindu identity, won in the non-fiction category. In the other categories, Varsha Seshan's "The Wall Friends Club" received the children's books award, and the business and management prize went to former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao for "Just a Mercenary? Notes from My Life and Career". The translations award was presented to "The Day the Earth Bloomed" by Manoj Kuroor, translated from Malayalam by J Devika. -- PTI

