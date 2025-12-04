HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sitharaman scolds TMC MP for objecting to her Hindi speech

Thu, 04 December 2025
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lashed out at TMC MP Saugata Roy for objecting to her speaking in Hindi on a bill, pointing out that the translation technology allows members to listen to speeches in any language. 

Roy, while speaking about the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in the Lok Sabha, said he struggled to follow the minister's earlier speech in Hindi on it. 

"Nirmala ji also spoke in Hindi. I could not follow what she said because we are Bengalis; we don't follow so much of Hindi," he said. Chair Jagdambika Pal immediately pointed out that the House proceedings were accessible in multiple languages. 

"It is already on the Parliament app; you can go through it," he told Roy. The TMC MP replied, "We are Bengalis, and we will remain Bengalis," prompting Pal to caution him. 

"You are Bengali, but you cannot speak of Hindi in this manner," Pal said. Intervening in the debate, Sitharaman strongly objected to Roy's comment. "I may speak in Hindi, I may speak in Tamil, I may speak in Telugu, I may speak in English. How does it matter to the honourable member?" she questioned. 

Pointing to the translation system available in the House, she added, "Because of the arrangements made by the Speaker, he can get a translation in any language that he desires. And what is this... I spoke in Hindi, so (he) can't understand? The minister suggested that Roy was attempting to distract from the Bill itself. 

"He has not read the Bill thoroughly, and because he wants to divert from the topic, he is bringing all these things. I take objection, and it should be on record," she said. Sitharaman, while moving the Bill in the Lok Sabha, said its purpose is to create a "dedicated and predictable resource stream" for two domains of national importance -- health and national security. -- PTI

