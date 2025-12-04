HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sitharaman, Russian dy PM discuss investment, finance

Thu, 04 December 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Russia's first deputy PM Denis Manturov, in New Delhi./@FinMinIndia X/ANI Photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam met a Russian delegation led by Denis Manturov, first deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, in New Delhi, and both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, encompassing investment, banking and finance. 

Both India and Russia expressed expectations of strong outcomes from the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled to be held on December 5, 2025, the finance ministry said in a post on X. 

The Russian first deputy PM extended strong support to India's upcoming chairship of BRICS, it said. 

Manturov is visiting India with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is here on a two-day official trip beginning Thursday for the Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

This is Putin's first visit to India in four years. 

The first deputy prime minister was accompanied by Reshetnikov Maxim, Minister of Economic Development; Siluanov Anton, Minister of Finance; and Nabiullina Elvira, Chairman of the Central Bank, among others. -- PTI

