HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya meets Uddhav

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
20:56
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday met Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. 

A Shiv Sena-UBT functionary termed it as a courtesy meeting, which took place at Matoshri, Thackeray's residence in Bandra in Mumbai. 

However, the meeting with Thackeray by a senior Congress leader comes at a time when the Shiv Sena-UBT is keen to have an alliance with Congress in the Mumbai civic polls, which is a do or die battle for both the parties after the drubbing in the assembly polls last year. 

The Congress has ruled out any truck with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said he will travel to Delhi in the second week of December and discuss having the MNS in the Maha Vikas Aghadi for civic polls to keep the BJP at bay. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delighted to welcome my friend Putin, says Modi
LIVE! Delighted to welcome my friend Putin, says Modi

India holds key defence talks with Russia, eyes more S-400
India holds key defence talks with Russia, eyes more S-400

India and Russia are set to expand their defence cooperation, with India expressing interest in procuring additional S-400 missile systems. Discussions took place ahead of the India-Russia annual summit.

Modi, Putin hug, shake hands at airport; ride in same car
Modi, Putin hug, shake hands at airport; ride in same car

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit focused on strengthening ties with India, including defense cooperation and trade, amidst a changing geopolitical landscape.

India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal
India, Russia Set for Big Nuclear Deal

India and Russia are expected to unveil a major nuclear energy partnership during Vladimir Putin's visit, potentially involving Russian small modular reactors and expanded cooperation as India pushes toward its 100-GW nuclear goal by 2047.

Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded
Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded

Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 180 flights from three major airports on Thursday, as the Gurugram-based airline struggles to secure the required crew to operate its flights in the wake of new flight-duty and rest-period norms...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO