Saddened to know about demise of former Mizoram Guv Swaraj Kaushal: Prez Murmu

Thu, 04 December 2025
22:40
Former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the death of former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal and said his contributions will always be remembered. 

Kaushal, the husband of late BJP veteran and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday afternoon. 

He was 73. 

"Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji, former Governor of Mizoram, former Member of Parliament and a distinguished legal luminary. His contributions will always be remembered. 

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his daughter and MP Bansuri Swaraj, other family members and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X. -- PTI

