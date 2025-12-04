HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee reaches all-time low against USD

Thu, 04 December 2025
The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar on Wednesday, crossing the psychologically significant 90 mark amid foreign fund outflows. The development came amid firm crude oil prices and perceived uncertainty around the India-US trade deal. 

The Indian Rupee has been among the poorest-performing Asian currencies in 2025, falling by about 4-5%. 

Experts highlighted some sectors that could benefit from the plunging Rupee. Sunny Agrawal, Head, Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said, export-dependent sectors like Shrimp, Textile, IT, Pharma, Engineering, Metals, and Auto can benefit from the falling Rupee. However, import-dependent sectors such as FMCG, Plastic polymers, Oil and Gas are expected to face cost pressure, he added. -- ANI

Crew crunch, new rules fuel IndiGo chaos
Modi to host private dinner for Putin today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a private dinner and summit, focusing on defence, trade, and geopolitical issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the impact of US sanctions.

'Government Is The Source Of Our Data Leakages'
'Instead of the government and telecom operators solving the mess of their own creation, they're telling us we need to give access to our phones perpetually.'

US lawmakers seek visa ban on Pakistani officials
Forty-two members of the United States Congress, led by Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Greg Casar, have written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding immediate sanctions against senior Pakistani officials...

