Rupee reaches all-time low against USD

10:03





The Indian Rupee has been among the poorest-performing Asian currencies in 2025, falling by about 4-5%.





Experts highlighted some sectors that could benefit from the plunging Rupee. Sunny Agrawal, Head, Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said, export-dependent sectors like Shrimp, Textile, IT, Pharma, Engineering, Metals, and Auto can benefit from the falling Rupee. However, import-dependent sectors such as FMCG, Plastic polymers, Oil and Gas are expected to face cost pressure, he added. -- ANI

The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar on Wednesday, crossing the psychologically significant 90 mark amid foreign fund outflows. The development came amid firm crude oil prices and perceived uncertainty around the India-US trade deal.