RBI to announce monetary policy tomorrow

Thu, 04 December 2025
18:42
The Reserve Bank will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday amid expectations of a 25-basis point reduction in interest rate.
   
Some experts, however, are of the view that the central bank may maintain the status quo on the repo rate for the third consecutive time.
 
Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday morning, the RBI said.
 
The MPC started its three-day deliberation on the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.
 
The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of falling inflation, rising GDP growth, the rupee crossing 90 against the dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
 
The RBI reduced the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 100 basis points in three tranches, beginning in February, amid declining consumer price index (CPI) based inflation.
 
Several experts said that while growth remains robust, a significant decline in retail inflation has created additional room for a reduction in the key short-term lending rate.
 
Even the RBI Governor last month had said that there is a scope to further reduce policy interest rates. -- PTI

