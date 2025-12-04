Putin To Launch Russia Today's RT India News Channel

08:52





Putin is scheduled to land in India on Thursday evening, and will have dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two leaders are expected to take stock of India-Russia relations.





On Friday, he is scheduled to visit Rajghat, will receive the ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan and have talks with Modi at Hyderabad House.





The two leaders will then head to Bharat Mandapam to address businesspersons from the two countries.





Later in the day, Putin will formally launch the broadcasting of RT India channel, and then is scheduled to attend the banquet in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





RT India will launch its television broadcast from its state-of-the-art media studio in Noidas Film City, and roll out four daily news bulletins in English.





For its India operations, the news channel has a total staff of almost 100 people, including journalists, camerapersons and technicians.





According to RT India's CEO Ashok Bagaria, the objective behind launching RT India is to present an 'alternative narrative' to the 'one-sided narrative being presented by western media outlets'.





The channel will focus on geopolitical news and analysis from India and South Asia, Bagaria said. It will not cover domestic news.





The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has opened a representative office in Mumbai. 'It will serve as a link between regulators and financial market participants in Russia and India, creating conditions for mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries,' CBR said.





CBR opened its first representative office abroad in Beijing in 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to inaugurate the broadcasting of Russia Today'snews channel on Friday.-- Archis Mohan & Bhaswar Kumar,