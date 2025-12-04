HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin lands in India; Modi at airport to receive him

Thu, 04 December 2025
19:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi Thursday evening on a two-day visit to further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership that remained in stead notwithstanding a fractious geopolitical environment.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening to set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian leader's nearly 27-hour visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade.

On Friday morning, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the summit.

Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.

Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

After the summit, Putin is set to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster, following which he will attend a state banquet to be hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Russian leader is expected to leave India around 9 pm on Friday. -- PTI 

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit focused on strengthening ties with India, including defense cooperation and trade, amidst a changing geopolitical landscape.

Putin's India visit: Rahul takes 'insecurity' jab at Centre
Putin's India visit: Rahul takes 'insecurity' jab at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges the government discourages foreign dignitaries from meeting the Leader of the Opposition due to insecurity, breaking established traditions.

Sitharaman, TMC MP spar over Hindi speech in Lok Sabha
Sitharaman, TMC MP spar over Hindi speech in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lashed out at TMC MP Saugata Roy for objecting to her speaking in Hindi on a bill, pointing out that the translation technology allows members to listen to speeches in any language.

India calls for ceasefire, welcomes Gaza peace plan
India calls for ceasefire, welcomes Gaza peace plan

India has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, and peaceful resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. The Centre informed Parliament that India welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the...

