HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pulwama coldest place in Kashmir

Thu, 04 December 2025
Share:
15:15
A frozen river in Kashmir
A frozen river in Kashmir
Kashmir reeled under cold conditions as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point, even as a thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, officials said on Thursday. 

The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, slightly up from minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said. 

A thick blanket of fog wrapped Srinagar and other parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies, they said. Pulwama town in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA
LIVE! Indigo officials arrive for meeting with DGCA

Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hy'bad flight diverted over bomb threat
Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hy'bad flight diverted over bomb threat

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai following a bomb threat email. The flight landed safely, and security checks were conducted.

Putin's aarti performed in Varanasi
Putin's aarti performed in Varanasi

A group in Varanasi organized an 'India-Russia Friendship March' to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his visit to India for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The march highlighted the strong ties...

Elgar Parishad case: Ex-DU professor Hany Babu gets bail
Elgar Parishad case: Ex-DU professor Hany Babu gets bail

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a stay on the operation of the bail order so as to appeal before the Supreme Court, the HC refused the request, stating that Babu has been in jail for over five years.

Fuel stolen from Delhi airport! Two arrested
Fuel stolen from Delhi airport! Two arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from pipelines at several places, including the Delhi airport. The accused have been identified as Sardar Singh and his brother-in-law Rinku.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO