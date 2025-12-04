Pulwama coldest place in Kashmir

15:15

A frozen river in Kashmir





The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, slightly up from minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.





A thick blanket of fog wrapped Srinagar and other parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies, they said. Pulwama town in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

Kashmir reeled under cold conditions as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point, even as a thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, officials said on Thursday.